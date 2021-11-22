A hilarious video is going viral on social media where an Indian man was seen making a ‘jugaad’ seat on a train. The video was shared on Instagram a few days ago by a meme page called ‘memes.bks’ with the following caption, “U can’t match with Indian mind”. Since then, the video has gone viral with more than 72,000 views and over 6,670 likes.Also Read - No, Rowan Atkinson aka Mr Bean is Not Dead. Death Rumours Surface as Hoax Goes Viral Again

The man in the video couldn’t get a seat on the train and with the train coach completely full and no place to sleep except the floor, he came up with an innovative idea. He took a bedsheet and tied one end on a luggage holder and the other to a seat. This turned the sheet into a hammock in the middle of the coach’s passage. He is then seen climbing onto his makeshift seat. The man is even able to comfortably lie in the hammock as he extends his legs over the area where the luggage of passengers is kept. Also Read - Viral Video: Thief Breaks Into House to Steal Cycle. Netizens Can't Stop Laughing At What Happens Next

Watch the viral video below: Also Read - Viral Video: Chor Aunties Arrive in Car At Night To Steal This Thing. Netizens in Splits | WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEMES.BKS🤟🙂 (@memes.bks)

All the passengers sitting near the man turned to see what he was doing and were left dumbstruck. They didn’t how to react but netizens who watched the video had a good laugh over it and flooded the comments with laughing emojis. Here are some of the comments: