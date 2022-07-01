Viral Video Today: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Manish Paul, and Prajakta Koli have been a part of big family drama JugJugg Jeeyo. The film has been getting positive responses from the audience and there is a lot of buzz around it. In fact, netizens have been sharing their own version of Nach Punjaban dance videos.Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo: From Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan to Prajakta Kohli, Here's How Much The Cast Was Paid

YouTuber MostlySane aka Prajakta Koli took the Nach Punjaban trend to the next level and danced to the peppy song while casually hanging off the 54th floor of a building. Prajakta shared the video on her Instagram ‘mostlysane’ which has over 5 million followers. While wearing a safety belt and helmet, the influencer kept her feet steady as she carefully grooved to the song with her friend while hanging off the crazy height. Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 5 Detailed Collection Report: Now, Rs 50 Crore is a Cakewalk For This Family Entertainer

A scary view of the roads could be seen behind her as she and her friend did the steps of the song in a coordinated manner with their arms. The video has gone viral with over 1.7 million views and 358k likes. Prajakta Koli made her Bollywood debut with JugJugg Jeeyo which hit the screens on June 24 and aimed at modern marriages and marital problems.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane)

A few weeks ago, renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra uploaded a reel on his Instagram where he was seen grooving with Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima to the tunes of Nach Punjaabban. While Manish Malhotra and Neetu Kapoor danced in the middle, Riddhima Kapoor and Rita Dhody danced behind them. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

