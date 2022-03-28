Viral Video: Instagram is full of several fun challenges and trends. A while back, the ‘Jugnu Challenge’ took Instagram by storm, making people groove to its beats. The challenge simply requires people to dance to the song just like Badshah and Akanksha Sharma did in the original music video. Now, a video of a little girl has grabbed everyone’s attention with her amazing dance on the peppy song. In the video, the girl in her school uniform showcases her fabulous moves as she aces the dance along with some of her classmates and friends. She is totally engrossed in her performance as she nails the hook step of the song.Also Read - Viral Video: Superheroes Batman, Spiderman Play With Children at Ukraine Metro Station. Watch

This video was shared by DJ Monty, with a caption that reads, ”Never seen such energy in a toddler. Girl gave me chills.” DJ Monty also tagged rapper Badshah with the caption.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral with more than 17,000 likes and people are loving the girl’s energy and confidence. Comedian Kaneez Surka also appreciated the girl and wrote, ‘That’s mad rhythm.” ”She’s a star n really enjoying herself too,” wrote one user, while another wrote, ”Awww so cute.” A third commented, ”She got moves”, while others filled the comments section with fire and love emojis.

