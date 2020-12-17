In a bizarre incident, a 41-year-old man climbed onto the wing of a plane which was preparing to take off in Las Vegas, leaving passengers and authorities shocked. The incident happened on December 12, after the man named Alejandro Carlson got onto the tarmac at McCarran International Airport, ran up to an Alaska Airlines plane and somehow climbed up one of the wings. The man then moved about the wing for nearly 45 minutes before he fell onto the tarmac. Also Read - This Hilarious Spoof Video of Donald Trump Being Dragged Out of Oval Office Has Gone Viral | Seen It Yet?

“The flight attendant told me in the 30 years that she has been a flight attendant nothing like this happened before,” Erin Evans, a passenger on the plane, told ABC News. Also Read - Monalisa's Desi Performance on Bhojpuri Song in a TV Show Makes The Audience go Crazy - Watch Viral Video

Many passengers captured the video of the crazy act which has now surfaced on social media. In the video, Carlson can be seen moving towards the very edge of the Boeing 737’s wing and then removed his socks and shoes. As he tried to climb the winglet, the upturned end of the plane’s wing, he slid off and fell onto the tarmac. Also Read - Mouni Roy Dances to Salman Khan's Song at Punit Pathak-Nidhi Moony Singh's Wedding Reception - Watch Viral Video

Watch the video here:

Appeared to be an interesting day at McCarran today. pic.twitter.com/M7vv3Gh6oT #vegas — Mick Akers (@mickakers) December 13, 2020

Meanwhile, air marshals inside the plane instructed passengers to remain in their seats as they and officers tried to get the man off the wing.

Flight 1367 from Las Vegas to Portland was preparing for takeoff when the pilot noticed a person coming toward the aircraft and notified the control tower. The plane returned to the gate for a full inspection following the incident, Alaska Airlines said in a statement.

Police officers quickly took the intruder into custody following which he was taken to a medical facility. Carlson was then booked into the Clark County Jail for trespassing and disregard for public safety. The investigation is ongoing, according to police, however, it is still unclear where did the man climb the wing from, and why.