While the insanely popular K-Pop group BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan didn't play Holi in real life, the Indian ARMY did by making Holi edits of their favourite idols. A video is going viral that shows two BTS members playing Holi with each other.

In a recent short clip doing the rounds on Instagram, BTS' V (Kim Tae-hyung) could be seen attacking J-Hope (Jung Ho-seok) with a water gun. J-Hope is also seen running after V with a water gun and then they both throw water balloons at each other. This is basically how we play Holi, minus the gulaal.

The clip is originally from an episode of Bon Voyage where the two members randomly started playing with water guns and balloons outside while the rest of the members were chilling indoors.

The Desi ARMY added the famous Holi song Balam Pichkari, from the Bollywood film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, to the video.

Watch the viral video below: