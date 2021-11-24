Viral Video: Thanks to social media, we often come across wonderful pictures and videos of animals, which leave us in awe. For instance, snake videos always generate fear but at the same time, it’s quite fascinating to watch these majestic creatures. One such video has gone viral on social media showing a black-necked spitting cobra drinking water from a glass.Also Read - 3 Cobras Tangle Themselves Around a Tree in Maharashtra, Jaw-Dropping Image Amazes The Internet

The video was shared on November 15 on Instagram by a handle ‘Royal Pythons’. The video first shows a person holding a glass of water, following which a black cobra lowers its head and drinks water from it. Though the snake did not harm the guy while drinking water, it might also be noted that the ‘black-necked’ spitting cobra is one of the most lethal serpents.

The video was captioned, “This is amazing!! Thirsty Black-necked spitting cobra .”

Watch the video here:

Notably, black-necked spitting cobra is a species of spitting cobra found mostly in Africa, the sub-Saharan region to precise. According to Times Now, these snakes are venomous and can grow to a length of 1.2 to 2.2 m (3.9 to 7.2 ft).

Meanwhile, the video has gone viral, and amassed over 125,299 views so far. One user commented, “Who knew watching snakes drink water could be a relaxing thing to watch”, another wrote, “Wow, thanks for sharing I always wondered how they would drink water.”

