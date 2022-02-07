Viral Video: If you are active on social media, you must have heard the viral Kacha Badam song that has been winning hearts of netizens from different corners of the world. It all started when a peanut seller named Bhuban Badyakar from West Bengal went crazy viral on social media after he composed a super catchy jingle to sell his peanuts. Later, musician Nazmu Reachat created a remix of the song, which set Instagram ablaze and made actors and influencers dance to its peppy beats. Now, rapper-singer Amit Dhull has collaborated with Bhuban Badyakar and created a Haryanvi version of it.Also Read - Viral Video: Punjabi Woman Breaks Into Bhangra on Dhol Beats, Her Energy Impresses The Internet | Watch

The remixed song features Badyakar singing the original lyrics, while Amit Dhull has added some Haryanvi lyrics to it. While the Bengali lyrics of the song were written by Bhuban, the Haryanvi part was composed by Devil Kagsaria. The song also features popular Indian TikTok star Nisha Bhatt.

Watch the video here:

Needless to say, the remixed version is also receiving a lot of love on social media and netizens were in awe of Badyakar’s talent. One user wrote, ”i cant understand the words but i love this song very much… love from srilanka.” Another commented, ”This song is so Addictive… Love from Toronto, Canada..”