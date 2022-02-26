Viral Video: Bhuban Badyakar, the peanut seller from West Bengal who shot to fame for his song ‘Kaccha badam’ has again taken the internet by storm. In a new video that is going viral on social media, Badyakar could be seen in a new avatar, where he has ditched his traditional ‘dhoti’ and ‘kurta’ for a sequenced suit, and dancing on the beats of his internationally famous song. Badyakar’s super catchy jingle ‘Kacha Badam’ has taken the internet by storm, making celebs and influencers groove to its peppy beats.Also Read - Viral Video: Missile Hits High-Rise Apartment in Ukraine Capital Kyiv

The new video of ‘Kacha Badam’ fame Badyakar has been posted by Bengali actor Neil Bhattacharya on his official Instagram account. In the video, Badyakar along with party of people is grooving on his peppy number. Since being posted, the video has viewed over 28 million times. It has also received 1.7 million likes. Also Read - Dubai's Museum Of Future, Most Beautiful Building On Earth - Watch Video

‘Kacha Badam’ changed Bhuban Badyakar’s life

Before his life did a somersault, Badyakar was struggling to sustain his family on his humble income from selling peanuts. He composed the jingle ‘Badam Bada m Kacha Badam’ to attract customers to buy nuts from him. Later, musician Nazmu Reachat created a remix of the song, which set Instagram ablaze.

Following this, Godhulibela Music, the music house which created the remixed version of the song, recently gave Bhuban a sum of Rs 3 lakh. The move came after many social media users questioned how the poor peanut seller, the original creator of the song, was not getting the credit he was due. Though he became a household name, his financial situation didn’t improve at all, and no one extended help to him. Before this, the West Bengal police also felicitated him for his talent. He has also been invited to a reality show directed by Sourav Ganguly.