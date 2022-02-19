The trending Bengali song Kacha Badam has taken the internet by storm, making celebs and influencers groove to its peppy beats. The super catchy jingle also catapulted its singer Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut seller from West Bengal, into the limelight.Also Read - ‘Kacha Badam’ Singer Bhuban Badyakar Receives Rs 3 Lakh From Music Company For His Viral Song

Bhuban Badyakar composed the jingle 'Badam Badam Kacha Badam' to attract customers to buy nuts from him. Later, musician Nazmu Reachat created a remix of the song, which set Instagram ablaze. Not just in India, actors and influencers from around the world are now making dance videos on the viral song.

Now, the internet sensation was spotted singing his super hit song an eatery in Kolkata on Friday. The singer looked like a rockstar in a shiny black jacket while singing into the mic at Someplace Else pub in Park Street. The crowd could be heard hooting for Badyakar as he performed the song live in his own style.

Watch the viral video below:

Recently, Godhulibela Music, the music house which created the remixed version of the song, gave Bhuban a sum of Rs 3 lakh. The move came after many social media users questioned how the poor peanut seller, the original creator of the song, was not getting the credit he was due. Though he became a household name, his financial situation didn’t improve at all, and no one extended help to him. Before this, the West Bengal police also felicitated him for his talent.