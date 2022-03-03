Viral Video: The viral Kacha Badam trend doesn’t need any introduction as it’s all over the internet, making people groove to its peppy beats. The Bengali song has taken the internet by storm and is one of the most popular songs for Instagram reels. Now, a little girl has grabbed everyone’s attention with her amazing dance on the song. In an undated video, the girl can be seen grooving enthusiastically to the viral Bengali song, as she aces the dance with coordinated steps and apt expressions. Despite a crowd around her, the girl is engrossed in her performance. As she nails the hook step, people around her who are watching her adorable dance, clap and cheer for her. Many also capture her dance on their mobile phones.Also Read - Namak Lagake Kha Ja: After Kacha Badam, This Guava Seller's Catchy Jingle Goes Viral | Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by an account called Ghantaa, which often shares trending memes and viral videos. ”Roklo saheb,” the video was captioned.

The video has gone super viral, with more than 2.6 lakh likes and several encouraging comments. A person informed that the talented girl is from Nepal, while others flooded the comments section with heart emojis and praises. One user wrote, ”so cute ye to sabse best tha,” while another joked, ”She is giving better expressions than Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif combined.” A third wrote, ”Better than the famous one.”

It all started when a peanut seller named Bhuban Badyakar from West Bengal became an overnight internet sensation after he composed a super catchy jingle to sell his peanuts. Later, musician Nazmu Reachat created a remix of the song, which set Instagram ablaze and made actors and influencers dance to its peppy beats.