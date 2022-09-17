Viral Video Today: A while ago, a Norwegian all-men dance crew named Quick Style went crazy viral on social media for their killer Bollywood dance performance at a wedding. Now, more and more Instagram users are getting on the Kala Chashma dance trend, using audio from Quick Style’s viral reel. People are even copying the same steps used by Quick Style in their Kala Chashma choreography because they’re just so impactful with the amazing beats of the song. The signature move in the dance trend involves one person pretending to fall as the song begins then getting on all fours and twerking their back to the beats.Also Read - Viral Video: Group of Women Groove & Twerk to Kala Chashma, Internet Says 'Oye Hoye Gazab' | Watch

A dance group from the Philippines recently joined the Kala Chashma trend by doing a flash mob on the streets of Dubai. The group used the same choreography as Quick Style and entertained the crowd gathered to watch them. The video was shared on Instagram by the page 'tiddingofficial' and originally posted on TikTok by the user 'asif.4u'.

The reel has gone viral with more than 2.4 million views and 145k likes. Netizens loved the dance group's surprise performance on the hit Bollywood song. "I've watched this pipthy time," a user commented. "That's what you need on a monday," another user commented. "Quick Style's craze in the streets of Dubai," a third user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF KALA CHASHMA FLASH MOB BY FILIPINO DANCE GROUP IN DUBAI HERE:

The dance group Quick Style posted bits of the performance on Instagram initially and it has now taken the internet by storm. The first reel, Kala Chashma, turned them into a viral sensation and even made headlines. It received millions of views and so did their following clips on songs such as Chura Ke Dil Mera, Sadi Gali, and Tumse Milke Dil Ka. Many celebs including Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif loved their dance. Their choreography was original, cool, energetic, and just a blast to watch. Their full wedding performance also went viral on YouTube with over 50 million views.

