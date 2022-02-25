Viral Video: The animal kingdom is pretty interesting and every day or the other, crazy and funny videos of these wonderful creatures go viral. One such video that has sparked interests of social media users is a showdown between a human and a kangaroo. Notably, kangaroos are famed for their fierce and brutal fights, often kicking and boxing their opponents. In a video going viral, a kangaroo is seen attacking a man as he attempts to save his pet dog from him.Also Read - Dubai's Museum Of Future, Most Beautiful Building On Earth - Watch Video

It appears from the video that the man took his pet dogs and family out for a walk in the forest, when they encounter a kangaroo. As the dog runs away seeing the kangaroo, the man goes near him to save his dog. However, the kangaroo punches him and kicks him with his feet, following which the man falls on the ground. Meanwhile, his family records the funny moment on their mobile phones, and burst out laughing.

This video has been uploaded on Instagram account named nature27_12. The caption reads, 'The man tried to save his dog from the kangaroo.'

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, with more than 3600 likes, amusing netizens. The comment section is full of laughter emojis, and people can’t help but be thoroughly entertained.