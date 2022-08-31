Azgar Ka Video: To witness that nature can be brutal, one only has to turn on the wildlife channel and watch how predatory animals hunt. Or these days, people can just go and check out wildlife handles on Instagram that are dedicated to covering how brutal the animal food cycle can get.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Dares To Take Selfie With Python, Then Snake Does This Unexpected Thing. Watch

Recently, a video is going viral where a huge snake can be seen hunting a kangaroo but another kangaroo comes to his rescue. The clip was shared on Instagram by the page ‘wildlifeanimall’ with the following caption: “Who’s got Your Back?” The video has received over 54.5k views and 1,400 likes. Also Read - Massive 12-Feet-Long Injured Python Rescued in Assam Near India-Bhutan Border

In the video, a reticulated python can be seen tightly constricted around a kangaroo’s whole body. The kangaroo was struggling to free itself from the python’s tight hold. Another kangaroo can then be seen biting the snake’s body and trying to kick him to save his friend. However, the python continues to the kill kangaroo and attempts to eat him alive. Also Read - Viral Video: 2 Pythons Crawl Over Man As He Takes a Nap, People Can't Believe It | Watch

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF KANGAROO FIGHTING PYTHON TO SAVE HIS FRIEND:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wildlifeanimall (@wildlifeanimall)

The page that shared the video mentioned in the caption that contrary to popular belief, even the larger species of pythons, such as the reticulated python, Malayopython reticulatus, do not crush their prey to death. In fact, their prey is not even noticeably deformed before it is swallowed. The speed with which the coils are applied is impressive and the force they exert may be significant, but death is caused by cardiac arrest.