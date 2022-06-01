Viral News: Remember the super viral video from 2016 where a zookeeper punched a kangaroo to save his dog? A similar video is going viral where an Australian man had to defend himself from a rogue kangaroo that was viscously attacking him. Kangaroos are mostly not aggressive, but thousands of mostly undocumented attacks do occur in Australia when the animals feel threatened.Also Read - Australian Baby Girl Born With 'Permanent Smile' Condition Becomes TikTok Sensation. See Viral Pics

The wild brawl was caught on CCTV in a neighbourhood in New South Wales. A man, identified as Cliff Des, could be running for life as an aggressive kangaroo chased him down the street. The man stumbled and fell to the ground when the 'roo stomps on him. He then gets back on his feet and swings a stick at the 'roo in defence as the animal continues to attack Cliff.

They exchange a few blows and the man attempts to grab the animal and then pins it to the ground with a WWE-style tackle. The video of the man taking down the kangaroo has surfaced on several social media platforms.

Watch the viral video below:

ROO RUMBLE: A man has found himself squaring off with a kangaroo in New South Wales' Northern Rivers region. 🦘 The man was able to pin down the large marsupial, but not without copping a few blows.#NBNNews | Nightly at 6pm pic.twitter.com/qYUWQfl5J1 — NBN News (@nbnnews) May 30, 2022

Speaking to a local media outlet, Cliff informed that he had become entangled in the Man vs Roo fracas after witnessing the beast trying to grab his dogs in the front garden. He said that it was a six-foot “mad roo”.

Cliff told the media outlet that injuries sustained from the kangaroo included being bitten on the finger, scratched on the head, taking a claw “about an inch-and-a-half though his back leg, and having his trousers torn “down to the cuff”.