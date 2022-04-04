Viral Video: A shocking video has emerged on Twitter showing kangaroos roaming on the roads of West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district. Notably, kangaroos are not found anywhere else in the world except in Australia, Tasmania, and New Guinea, so spotting them on the streets of India left many stunned. Many were worried how these animals ended up thousands of miles away from their natural habitats. News agency ANI shared several photos of emaciated kangaroos wandering the streets of West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri and left people wondering as to where they came from. Many speculated that the animals escaped from a zoo, while others claimed they were beings smuggled.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Mimics Alia Bhatt to Prank Pizza Guy, Even Mentions Ranbir Kapoor | Watch

See the picture and video here:

Here's a video.

Just look at the poor, distraught animals who are clearly in a state of shock.pic.twitter.com/eVEceWGAHP — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) April 2, 2022

WB | Forest officials rescued two Kangaroos near Gajoldoba in Jalpaiguri. The kangaroos had some serious injuries on their bodies & have been sent to Bengal Safari Park for further treatment. A team has been formed to probe the matter: S Dutta, RO, Belakoba Forest Range (01.04) pic.twitter.com/kT40YmyDmq — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2022

Meanwhile, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan took to Twitter and claimed that the animals were being smuggled. “They are not present in any zoo in this area. They are part of smuggling. Later seized. In zoo now for safe custody. Last month also two were arrested with a kangaroo,” Kaswan tweeted after a Twitter user tagged him on a photo of a kangaroo.

They are not present in any zoo in this area. They are part of smuggling. Later seized. In zoo now for safe custody. Last month also two were arrested with a kangaroo. https://t.co/vUKY5VFx4x — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 2, 2022

After the video went viral, three kangaroos were rescued by forest officials from Jalpaiguri and Siliguri. Officials also found the carcass of a baby kangaroo near Siliguri. “The Kangaroos had some serious injuries on their bodies and have been sent to Bengal Safari Park for further treatment. A team has been formed to probe the matter,” Sanjay Dutta, Ranger, Belacoba forest range under Baikunthupur forest division said.

“We have initiated further investigation for ascertaining the whereabouts of these Kangaroos, by whom and how they were brought into the forest along with finding the cause behind bringing them,” Dutta added.

Another senior official told Indian Express, “After being rescued, all three kangaroos were sent for treatment. We are surprised as to who brought these kangaroos here and how. We suspect these kangaroos were being smuggled to Nepal. But we are looking into the motive behind smuggling as well.”