Kanpur: A golgappa vendor from Kanpur has gone viral on the internet after a video showcased his perfect English speaking skills, leaving people impressed. Not only that, users also appreciated how clean and hygienic his cooking process is. Notably, the vendor, identified as Rahul, owns Murli Patashe wala store in Kanpur and he is a graduate who can speak English.Also Read - Viral Video: Beautiful Roti-Making Girl Chops Potatoes, Wins Hearts of Netizens Again. Watch

The video was posted on Instagram by food blogger Gaurav Wasan on his page YouTube Swad Official. The video shows him preparing a variety of mouthwatering dishes while conversing in English. In the video, Rahul first introduces himself and then shows the food items he sells. “Myself Rahul. A very common name. And we are the famous graduate golgappe vaala,”, he says in the video.

”My father is very famous for his paanipuri and we use homemade masalas to make everything,” Rahul says further explaining how he prepares the items which include the lip-smacking ‘pani puri’, ‘dahi dhaniya aloo’, ‘dahi meethe bataashe’. The street food stall was initially started by Rahul’s father and he is now successfully running the chaat corner.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and many lauded his English speaking skills, with one user saying that he speaks better English than many graduates. Others said that no profession is big or small. Some others also appreciated the vendor for ensuring cleanliness at his stall.

One user said, ”I have a different level of respect for those street food vendors who wear hygienic gloves and hair mask,” while another commented, ”Koi kaam chota nhi hota aur kaam se badhke kuch nhi hota.” A third said, “He definitely speaks English better than many graduates.”