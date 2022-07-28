Viral Video: The month of Sawan is extremely special for millions of Kanwariyas who worship Lord Shiva by offering water from Ganga. While many Kanwariyas take the tough route as they walk barefoot to please Lord Shiva, some also use various means of transport to travel. Now, a video is going viral on social media, in which a Kanwariya puts the idol of Lord Shiv on his shoulder and walks on the road. As you can see in this video, the Kanwariya is also carrying a chair with him and as soon as he gets tired, he makes Lord Shankar sit on the chair and takes rest. After a while, he puts the chair on his shoulder and keeps the idol of Lord Bholenath on his shoulder and walks forward.Also Read - Types of Kanwar Yatra and What it Means For The Shiva Devotees During Saawan

The video has received 1,274,245 likes, and several comments. Users poured love for him, with one user saying, “Ye hota hai saccha Bhole Bhakt. love you.” ”Har har Mahadev,” another commented.

About Kanwar Yatra:

The ‘Kanwar Yatra’ is an annual pilgrimage for Lord Shiva’s devotees. The Kanwariyas visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the holy water of River Ganga and then worship the God with the same water. Considering that Kanwar Yatra did not take place for the last two years, the administration in various areas has been adopting all the necessary measures to avoid any untoward incidents during the holy pilgrimage. Sawan not only marks the onset of monsoon but also is a kickstart to a season of festivals from Ganesh Chaturthi, Rakshabandhan, Janmashthi etc.