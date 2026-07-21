Viral Video: Karachi’s new ‘Cycle Ambulance’ draws social media trolling – Here’s the real purpose behind it

Several netizens mocked Karachi’s cycle ambulance, comparing it with the countries’ air ambulances and drone-based medical services.

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Viral Video: Karachi’s new ‘Cycle Ambulance’ draws social media trolling - Here’s the real purpose behind it | Image: X

Viral Video: Pakistan is again facing a trolling on the internet after a video of a cycle ambulance went viral on the internet like wildfire. This one-of-a-kind ambulance is operating in Karachi, one of the most developed cities of the neighboring country. As soon as the clip surfaced on the social media platforms, netizens started mocking the pedal-powered emergency vehicle and comparing it to air ambulances and drone medical assistance operating in other countries.

According to viral posts, Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab had recently introduced the service in the city. This has gathered several sarcastic comments.

What Did Netizens Say?

Majority of the netizens started trolling Pakistan by saying that while the world was building flying ICUs and upgrading air ambulances, Karachi has launched its high-tech cycle ambulances, while others mocked Pakistan’s pace of innovation.

“Pakistan has shocked the world with its cycle ambulance. What an invention. Mankind will always remember Pakistan’s contribution to humanity,” a user jokingly wrote in the comment section.

As the initiative became the subject of trolling, memes, and criticism, the city’s local media reported that the cycle ambulance program is a year old and has been operating since last year.

Watch The Viral Video Here

The Cycle Ambulance

As per local media reports, the bicycle ambulances were introduced in May last year by the Sindh Integrated Emergency and Health Services (SIEHS-1122), popularly known as Rescue 1122. The initiative is a part of a pilot programme. It was designed to improve emergency response in the city’s congested lanes where normal ambulances cannot reach. At these congested and densely populated areas, conventional ambulances have failed to reach patients quickly.

These ambulances are loaded with essential medical supplies, including first-aid kits, oxygen masks, nebulisers and blood sugar testing equipment. Trained riders rushed to the patient on these bicycles to provide immediate medical assistance and stabilise them until a standard ambulance arrives.

Several users argued that despite online trolling, bike ambulances are a practical and

Many users argued that despite the online mockery, it is a practical and low-cost solution for reaching in areas where regular ambulances cannot reach.