Home

Viral

Viral Video: Kareena Kapoor’s Lookalike Asmita Grooves to ‘Nagada Nagada,’ Internet Says ‘Bebo 2.0’ – Watch

Viral Video: Kareena Kapoor’s Lookalike Asmita Grooves to ‘Nagada Nagada,’ Internet Says ‘Bebo 2.0’ – Watch

Kareena Kapoor's doppelganger set thh dancing floor on fire with her moves and killer expression on 'Nagada Nagada' from her movie Jab We Met - Watch viral video

Viral Video: Kareena Kapoor's Lookalike Asmita Grooves to 'Nagada Nagada,' Internet Says 'Bebo 2.0' - Watch

Viral Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan has an unparallel fan base owing to her acting skills and beauty. The internet FINALLY found the actor’s doppelganger after discovering lookalikes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif, and other celebs. Kareena Kapoor’s doppelganger has been grabbing eyeballs for recreating the actress’ famous looks and dialogues from her films. Beauty and fashion influencer Ashmita Gupta, who bears an uncanny resemblance to Kareena Kapoor dropped a lip-syncing video of her song ‘Nagada Nagada’ from the movie Jab We Met and the internet can’t keep calm.

Kareena Kapoor’s doppelganger was dressed in a similar pink traditional outfit and captioned her viral video, “One more reel on #nagadanagada was a must 🧡.” Asmita lip-synced on the popular peppy track, also starring Shahid Kapoor. Her killer expressions will convince you that she looked a lot like Bebo.

WATCH KAREENA KAPOOR’S DOPPELGANGER’S VIRAL VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASMITA (@asmita.guptaa)

Asmita’s remarkable likeness to Kareena Kapoor shocked people. Some users praised her for her talent as an impersonator, while others criticized her for being a terrible imitation of the actress. The viral video of Kareena Kapoor’s doppelganger has over 24K likes, 240 comments and 315K views. One of the users wrote, “Beautiful, I am loving this Kareena more😍.” Another user wrote, “Trust me you are more beautiful and humble than actresses…I saw ur YouTube channel and also subscribed! Make your own reels also..May God bless you always 💖.”

Asmita has previously uploaded several videos mimicking and impersonating Kareena Kapoor on her social media platforms. She may not be an exact replica of Kareena Kapoor, but she has definitely impressed us with how effectively the actress can be mimicked and how similar she looked.

Netizens are convinced they found Bebo 2.0, what do you think?