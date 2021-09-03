Kanakagiri: A video of a Karnataka BJP MLA’s son ‘cutting’ birthday cakes using an iPhone has drawn flak from social media users who are dubbing it as ‘ugly display of wealth.’ In the video, taken from Instagram stories, Suresh, son of Kanakagiri (Koppal) MLA Basavaraj Dadesugur, can be seen speedily sliding his iPhone across the icing on several cakes as his friends clap and cheer him. He cuts 8 cakes, in total. According to The News Minute, the MLA’s son had celebrated his birthday at Ballari district’s Hosapete, where he had taken his friends in a BMW.Also Read - Pakistani Minister Uses Teeth to Cut Ribbon As Scissors Were Blunt, Video Leaves Netizens in Splits | Watch

A Karnataka BJP MLA’s son has stirred a controversy by cutting his birthday cake(s) using his iPhone pic.twitter.com/zht6HhD12X — Soumya Chatterjee (@Csoumya21) September 3, 2021

Meanwhile, members of the Congress also reacted sharply to the video clip. “This is ugly display of wealth. When lives and livelihoods are at stake, many are struggling for one square meal, such ostentatious display of wealth by the MLAs family is an insult to the poor and deprived classes in the constituency,” Deccan Herald reported Congress leaders as saying.

Despite facing flak on social media, his father Basavaraj defended his son, saying that it was his hard-earned money and he could celebrate as he wished. He said, “What’s wrong with it? My son used an iPhone to cut the cake, instead of hands as COVID-19 persists.”

The News Minute report further cited local news to point out that the MLA’s behaviour bore sharp contrast to what it had been before the elections. Notably, the MLA had crowdsourced his election funding from residents of his constituency, but bought several high-end cars.after his election win in 2018.