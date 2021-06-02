Bengaluru: With lockdown in place in many states owing to Covid-19, people are allowed to step out of their homes only for essential work. Others who are found on the streets are required to provide a specific reason as to why was it necessary for them to step out. Recently, a man in Karnataka’s Gadag was caught by the police for flouting lockdown rules, and his reason left them in splits. When the police inquired where he was going amid the lockdown, he said that he was taking his hen to a veterinarian as it had constipation issues. The man insisted that his hen is actually suffering from constipation and needs to be treated by a veterinarian immediately. Also Read - Viral Video: Couple Falls 25-Feet From Balcony While Fighting, Terrifying Moment Captured on Camera | Watch

Well, the cops weren’t convinced by his reason, but a hearty laugh. The police then sent the man back and advised him to treat the problem of constipation at home itself.

Twitter user Amit Upadhye shared the video with a caption saying, ”The police in #Gadag had a hearty laugh after a man claimed be was taking the hen to a vet as it had constipation issues. Police however sent him back home.”

Watch the video here:

The man’s response has gone viral and elicited funny responses from people on social media who were amused by his reason. One user said, “True or not. Should be appreciated for coming out an innovative or for something different.”

Others however, believed the man and said that his reason might be genuine. Another user commented, “Having 3 pets at home, I can’t simply assume the man is lying…what if the hen is actually constipated.”

See a few reactions:

True or not. Should be appreciated for coming out an innovative or for something different — Shashibhushan (@shashibhushan90) May 29, 2021

Sir, let us not belittle suffering of animals and birds during this pandemic. If he is really misusing this as a reason to travel, punish him. But do not trivialise the suffering of animals 🙏@peta @pfaindia — Sudhir (@Sudhir_kotekar) May 31, 2021

You never know if that was really true. .if the hen really had health issues it is on the Police department. . Do only human become unwell. . why not the police took details of vet and escorted him there. . — Sai Krishna (@Saiu531) May 30, 2021

Hilarious 😂 — Dr.M.N.Manik MIEB PhD (@myREDcorner) June 2, 2021

A few days back, the District Magistrate of Purnea, Bihar, had shared a bizarre application for an e-pass that was received by the Bihar Police. A person said that he immediately required an e-pass as needed to travel to treat his ‘acnes and pimples’.

Rahul Kumar wrote on Twitter, “Maximum applications we receive for issuance of E-Pass during #lockdown are genuine but then we receive this kind of requests as well. Brother, your pimples treatment may wait. #Priorities.”

Maximum applications we receive for issuance of E-Pass during #lockdown are genuine but then we receive these kind of requests as well. Brother, your pimples treatment may wait. #Priorities pic.twitter.com/p9YD40InN4 — Rahul Kumar (@rahulias6) May 5, 2021

