Viral News: A man from Karnataka is being praised online for his abundant love towards his pet dog Krish. Shivappa Yellappa Maradi threw a grand celebration for his dog's birthday in Belagavi recently. A video from the birthday party has gone viral where the man is seen cutting a 100 kg cake for his dog.

Meanwhile, the dog Krish is standing in the middle of all the people in front of his cake with a cute purple birthday cap on his head. The guests could be seen clapping and then feeding the cake to Krish.

Around 4000 people were fed on the occasion. The heartwarming has garnered sweet reactions from social media users. "Hahahha Krish is so lucky," a Twitter user commented. "Supercute," another user wrote.

Watch the viral video below:

What are your thoughts on the video?