Viral Video: Thrill and adventure seekers who crave new and complex experiences, often forget the dangers associated with it. In a horrific incident, a young man's stunt went wrong as he attempted to climb up the wall of Srinivas Sagar dam in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura and fell to the ground. The dam wall is about 50 feet high. In a video of the incident that has gone viral on social media, the man can be seen climbing while people around him were trying to convince him to come down. After scaling the wall of the dam halfway, his foot slipped as he lost balance and he fell to the ground from a height of 30-feet. Locals and tourists can be heard screaming upon witnessing the horrifying incident. The man suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Bengaluru for treatment.

Watch the video here:

A man fell down the wall of Srinivasa Sagara Dam in #Chikkaballapur and got injured while he was attempting to scale the wall. Reports @dpkBopanna pic.twitter.com/KUpU1NRgyR — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay07) May 23, 2022

According to reports, the youth climbed the walls of the Srinivasa Sagara dam, even after the opposition from the Dam’s administration. He was clearly instructed not to, but he remained defiant and went ahead with his stunt.

The local police have also registered a case against the youth for violating the orders and restrictions of the administration. The administration has also said that hefty fines will be imposed on people trying to attempt any adventure in the future on the tourist spot.