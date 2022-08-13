Viral Video: Mothers are the bravest of all species. And this has been proved yet again by a woman who saved her son from a charging snake, most likely to be a cobra, that was about to bite the little boy. A video going viral on social media shows the quick-thinking woman pull away her son just in the nick of time, before he could step on the snake. The footage has been captured by a CCTV installed in an area in Karnataka’s Mandya, according to social media users who have posted it on various platforms.Also Read - Spirit Airlines Agent Caught on Camera Fighting With Female Passenger, Punching Her. Watch Viral Video

The video begins with the woman and her son coming out of their house. A snake is seen crossing the path at the same time. The reptile is very close to the step outside their house, making it invisible to the mother-son duo. The boy crosses the step and that's when the snake, detecting the presence of a human, recoils and spreads its hood in self defence.

The boy gets scared and tries to run back inside the house by jumping over the snake. That's when the woman, applying her presence of mind, grabs and pulls the boy away from the harm's way. She holds him up on her shoulder and runs to safety. The serpent then slithers away.

Watch the viral video here:

Her presence of mind saved the kid..

Mother ❤️

But be safe all, this is an eye opener to all pic.twitter.com/tPm6WbGc8g — Anu Satheesh 🇮🇳 (@AnuSatheesh5) August 12, 2022

Woman’s bravery lauded

The Internet is all praise for the brave woman and are seemingly impressed by her quick thinking and reflexes. “If there was a delay of even 1 second in pulling the boy, this cobra would have bitten him. My salute to mother’s love,” said one user.

“Really Miraculous Escape! It’s Believed…GOD thought, HE cannot be with Everybody in this World. Hence, HE sent in MOTHER,” tweeted another.

Snake likely a cobra

Many users claimed that the snake is a cobra. “That’s a baby King Cobra, not grown fully, length seems to be around 5-6 feet,” wrote one user.

“If you watch deliberately you will see the Cobra was equally shocked and wanted to move back but when the innocent kid started to run towards him/stairs he showed his hood to protect himself… No snake species actually run to bite humans… They only bite when threatened,” observed another.