Varanasi: A scuffle broke out between devotees and some of the temple servants inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Saturday. In the CCTV footage of the incident that now gone viral on the social media, four temple servants and the two devotees can be seen shoving each other in what appears to be the inside area of the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

According to claim in the viral video, the incident took place on Saturday evening, when an 'aarti' was underway at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Watch Video HERE:

The devotees insisted on having a darshan even when the doors were shut. What started as an argument almost came to blows when the devotees and temple servants started pushing each other inside the sanctorum.

The devotees were taken out of the sanctorum and temple servants sent a letter to the temple administration apprising them of the incident. They accused the police of non-cooperation.

Meanwhile, the two devotees have filed a police complaint against five people, including the four temple servants, after the incident, alleging assault.

A few days ago, there was a similar dispute between the state police and the temple staff regarding darshan. The staff reportedly sat on dharna and the issue was resolved later.