Srinagar: Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman and one of India’s biggest business tycoon, Anand Mahindra’s Twitter account is a treasure trove of inspiring, interesting and witty tweets. Mahindra, who is quite active on Twitter, also routinely engages with his followers and replies to their queries. Recently, he took to Twitter to share a video of a café situated in Kashmir’s Gurez Valley which is run by the Indian Army. The video features a woman named Garima Goel who gives a tour of the beautiful café, highlighting the ambience, décor and menu. The cafe is named Log Hut Café and is exclusively run by the Indian army. At the end of the video, she urges travellers to visit the cafe to support Indian Army.Also Read - Time For a Little Nostalgia: YouTube Shares Its First Ever Video Uploaded 17 Years Ago | Watch
Mahindra shared the video and wrote, “As far as I’m concerned, this Cafe is not a 5 star, nor a 7 star, but a 10 star destination!”
People loved the beautiful and cozy cafe and said that they would certainly visit it when they get a chance. Some shared other café suggestions close to this area, while others wrote about their experiences. One user wrote, ”My friends and I were lucky to be there on the opening day of the cafe last year on August 24th, 2021. The Jawans were extremely hospitable and their generosity when we asked for the bill was “nahin Bhaiya log aap aaj sirf feedback dijiye bill nahin.” Another wrote, ”I have heard about this Cafe. With due respect to your tweet I feel it’s worth a thousand stars. Salute. Respect.”
