Srinagar: Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman and one of India's biggest business tycoon, Anand Mahindra's Twitter account is a treasure trove of inspiring, interesting and witty tweets. Mahindra, who is quite active on Twitter, also routinely engages with his followers and replies to their queries. Recently, he took to Twitter to share a video of a café situated in Kashmir's Gurez Valley which is run by the Indian Army. The video features a woman named Garima Goel who gives a tour of the beautiful café, highlighting the ambience, décor and menu. The cafe is named Log Hut Café and is exclusively run by the Indian army. At the end of the video, she urges travellers to visit the cafe to support Indian Army.

Mahindra shared the video and wrote, “As far as I’m concerned, this Cafe is not a 5 star, nor a 7 star, but a 10 star destination!”

Watch the video here:

As far as I’m concerned, this Cafe is not a 5 star, nor a 7 star, but a 10 star destination! pic.twitter.com/oQZvEOanlT — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 11, 2022

People loved the beautiful and cozy cafe and said that they would certainly visit it when they get a chance. Some shared other café suggestions close to this area, while others wrote about their experiences. One user wrote, ”My friends and I were lucky to be there on the opening day of the cafe last year on August 24th, 2021. The Jawans were extremely hospitable and their generosity when we asked for the bill was “nahin Bhaiya log aap aaj sirf feedback dijiye bill nahin.” Another wrote, ”I have heard about this Cafe. With due respect to your tweet I feel it’s worth a thousand stars. Salute. Respect.”

Here are other reactions to the video:

I have heard about this Cafe. With due respect to your tweet I feel it's worth a thousand stars. Salute. Respect. https://t.co/SOQ3a7fOAT — Snehal Prabhu (@SnehalPrabhu5) June 12, 2022

Location please .. my next in the bucket list https://t.co/Gg6uq4PXR7 — Natarajan Vaidyanathan (@nat_aura) June 12, 2022

Thank you @anandmahindra for giving 10 Stars to Log Hut Cafe Gurez It will go a long way in promoting tourism & peace in #Kashmir https://t.co/uJDqPKk5Ur — Kashmir Ahead कश्मीर کشمیر (@KashmirAhead) June 12, 2022

1 of 2 My friends and I were lucky to be there on the opening day of the cafe last year on August 24th, 2021. The Jawans were extremely hospitable and their generosity when we asked for the bill was "nahin Bhaiya log aap aaj sirf feedback dijiye bill nahin"…….. pic.twitter.com/34tTYMrJ67 — HK (@khabharbarabar) June 12, 2022

Justtttt like this, even better cafeteria is there on Hoshiarpur Chintpurani ( Dharmshala) road. That is 25 star. It’s outdoor indoor with a hockey ground size lawn. Named- Coffee House. Preps r deliciously yum. Pizzas & sandwiches. Coffee at its pinnacle best. — tinku shukla (@sanjayshuklaphr) June 12, 2022

Nice post, such efforts will motivate tourism, increase job market in tremendous way. Earlier I worked in North East, travelled many places, I can guarantee that if, road, rail, air transportation of North East states are improved, Indian Tourism Industry will increase few fold, — dwijottam chattopadh (@dwijottamchatto) June 12, 2022

Awesome!