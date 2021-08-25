Viral Video: Post weddings, it is usually customary for the bride to be taken to her in-laws house in a beautifully decorated car, however, the times are now changing and for the better. A Kashmiri bride is making waves on the internet after ditching the traditional ritual, and driving her husband to sasuraal herself. In a video going viral on Twitter, the newly-wed bride took matters into her own hands and instead of sitting in the back seat of the car with the groom, she herself drove the car and left for her new home.Also Read - Viral Video: 89-Year-Old Dadi Dances to Badshah's 'Baawla' With Her Grandson, Impresses With Her Energy | Watch

Dressed in a red lehenga and wedding finery, the bride took the steering wheel in her hands as her husband sat next to her in the passenger seat. According to an India Today report, their wedding took place in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district two days ago.

“A bride driving herself with the groom to her in-laws. #KhudkafeelKashmir,” the video is captioned.

A bride driving herself with the groom to her in-laws. #KhudkafeelKashmir pic.twitter.com/lwRRy4QRw5 — Ahmed Ali Fayyaz (@ahmedalifayyaz) August 24, 2021

With this seemingly simple act, the women has shattered gender roles as she challenged the patriarchal setup wherein a groom usually drives his lady home. Not to forget, the mere act of driving a car also smashes taboos associated with being a bride who is expected to be modest and shy on her wedding day.

The video has gone viral, and people have appreciated for breaking stereotypes. One user said, “Riwaj badal rhe hain, but farewell of bride from parent’s house is ultimate one. Her confidence is overwhelming.”

Here are some reactions:

More power to Ladies. https://t.co/9SrQL61dHW — Arjun Singh Raju (@arjunsinghraju) August 24, 2021

Breaking the stereotypes . What lovely . https://t.co/iqzbs7i040 — Arhan Waheed (@ArhanWaheed) August 24, 2021

What a song to go with such a lovely video. — Kumar Rakesh (@kumar_1402) August 25, 2021

Riwaj badal rhe hain, but farewell of bride from parent's house is ultimate one. Her confidence is overwhelming. — AMIT PANT (@AmitAkhndBharat) August 25, 2021

A few months back, a similar video had gone viral wherein a Kolkata bride Sneha Singhi drove her husband to her sasuraal (in-laws’ home) on her vidaai. The viral video starts with Katherine Hepburn’s words “If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun.

What do you think?