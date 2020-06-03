In the age of COVID-19, one cannot stress enough on being conscious enough of maintaining proper hygiene and this autorickshaw driver from Kerala is no different. Installing a water and handwash dispenser in his vehicle, the driver grabbed 2.1 million views on TikTok as a user shared how he was urging commuters to wash their hands before getting inside. Also Read - Haryana Resumes Inter-state Bus Services; Aarogya Setu App, Identity Proof Must For Passengers

Shared on the short video sharing app by by TikTok user @saadicazrod, the driver, with mask covering only his mouth and not his nose, is seen asking the person who was about to get inside his auto, to first wash his hands. The commuter, who too is wearing his face-mask the wrong way, obliges. The innovation left the Internet impressed as it trickled its way from TikTok to other social media platforms as well.

Check out the video here:

The video also got noticed by renowned businessman, Harsh Goenka who shared it on his Twitter handle. Impressed by the innovation, Goenka tweeted it with the caption, “Auto rickshaw with hand washing and sanitizer facilities #CoronaInnovation @NammaBengaluroo (sic).” So far, the video has collected 62.1k views on his handle.

Kerala, which reported the country’s first three cases of coronavirus, currently has an overall COVID-19 count of more than 1300, including at least ten deaths. With the coronavirus graph continuously rising, the state reported 82 new cases on Wednesday. These include five healthcare workers who tested positive while 24 recoveries were reported by the Health Department between Tuesday and Wednesday.