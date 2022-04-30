Viral News: Shocking footage of a freak accident has surfaced on social media that shows a biker being hit by a huge rock that fell from a hill in Kerala’s Thamarassery. The chilling incident was caught on camera by another biker driving behind him.Also Read - Viral Video: Mother Saves Child From Getting Crushed Under Truck; Jofra Archer Reacts. Watch

The video showed how the biker was taken off the road by a boulder that was falling from a hill he was driving under at that exact moment.

The man died after the large piece of rock smashes into his bike and threw him off the road. The biker could be seen losing his balance and falling into the gorge on the left side of the road.

The other biker behind him could be seen coming to an abrupt stop after witnessing the accident.

The deceased man has been identified as a 20-year-old from Malappuram.

Watch the viral video below:

