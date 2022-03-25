This boy’s narrow escape from death has left netizens jaw-dropped as it is nothing short of a miracle. The boy who was on a speeding bicycle was first hit by a motorbike and within a second his bicycle was crushed by a bus, but he miraculously survived. The incident happened at Chorukkala near Taliparamba in Kerala’s Kannur on Sunday evening, March 20.Also Read - Colombian Drug Lord Casually Escapes High-Security Prison in Guard's Uniform | Watch CCTV Footage

If not for this video, the incident would have been very to believe. The sequence of events took place within a few seconds but they were caught on CCTV. The footage has now gone viral.

The video starts with the 9-year-old boy trying to cross the road on his bicycle. As the boy comes speeding out of nowhere, his bicycle rams into a motorbike that was driving straight on the road. The boy can then be seen being flung in the air and thrown on the other side of the road.

Luckily, he fell at a safe distance away from the Kerala state bus which ran over his bicycle a second later. As he got up from across the road, he could be seen just standing there and trying to digest what just happened.

It really sounds unbelievable that the boy managed to cheat death twice within a few seconds – first when the motorbike hit his bicycle and the second when the bus crushed his bicycle instead of him.

Watch the viral video below: