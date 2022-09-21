Viral Video: We all know how roads with potholes have become nearly universal in India. More so, during monsoons, potholes become one of the biggest problems for citizens as they cause road accidents. Now, a bride in Kerala highlighted the issue by having a bridal photoshoot on a road full of potholes. Shared by Arrow Wedding Company, a video clip shows the bride dressed in traditional red saree and heavy jewellery as she walks across a road with potholes. In the video, the bride gracefully walks along a large pothole completely filled with muddy water even as vehicles pass by. A photographer is seen capturing the bride’s pictures from a distance. The video were posted by Instagram handle Arrow_weddingcompany. Along with the video, the caption read, “Bridal photoshoot in the middle of the road.”Also Read - Viral Video: Halloween Decor Inspired From Stranger Things, Startles Internet | Watch

BRIDE WALKS ON ROAD FULL OF POTHOLES: WATCH VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by arrow_weddingcompany™ (@arrow_weddingcompany)

The video has gone viral, and users were left impressed with the photographer’s creativity. Some poked fun at the condition of roads in Kerala. “Is that a road? If you buy some baby fishes, you can start fish farming,” a user said. Another commented, “Not on the road but in the pond.” Also Read - Video: Rahul Gandhi Participates in Snake Boat Race Exhibition in Kerala. Can You Spot Him?