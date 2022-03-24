The video has been shot at the entrance of Hotel Dewland in Kerala’s Kochi. However, there is no confirmation if the people in the video are actually cops or actors. The video has received mixed reactions, with some loving the fun side of the police, whereas some others weren’t impressed with the cops dressing in their uniforms. One person informed that the lady and two men with red belts, shoes would be IPS officers, whereas some said they are actors as dancing in uniform

Bro the lady is an IPS officer and two DySP's of state police and other are Subordinate staff! So never blame any state police for it. — NSB (@nnsngh9) March 22, 2022

Another commented on the video and wrote, ”Fun and frolic is when not on duty.. making a mockery of uniform and appointment.. Going with the trend and making reels.. that’s no fun..” A third user wrote, ”Police are human too, and they are not doing any illegal activity in uniform. When people expect them to be human while interacting with public, why should public be irred of lighter moments of police. If they are happy, public are more safe and happy too.”

Good to see them having a light moment in a very serious job. A few months ago a similar light moment in a police transport vehicle was punished. They were singing. — Gaurav Dutta (@dgaurav7) March 21, 2022

Bilkul thodi मस्ती तो होनी ही chaihiy ye bhi insan hai इन्हीं लोगों को wahje से हम kush rah pate hai nice — Mukesh kumar (@MukeshP31287425) March 23, 2022

Does the uniform code allow them to do this? As per my understanding it is a breach of the code. Someone having authority can confirm. Sir @arunbothra , if this tweet capture s your attention, please enlighten us. — tweety 💕 (@am_the_tweety) March 21, 2022

Police are human too, and they are not doing any illegal activity in uniform. When people expect them to be human while interacting with public, why should public be irred of lighter moments of police. If they are happy, public are more safe and happy too. 😊 — AdvisorGethnaa (@AdvisorGethnaa) March 23, 2022

It may appear to some as disrespectful . If you know the tough duty the cops do, you will just say it absurd as they have to be always on duty .

So any amusement if that's not a crime should be accepted sportingly.

Negative critics should change their vision of life.

Sorry. — নি:শব্দ (@Niswabda_pics) March 23, 2022

Very nice..

Relaxation in stressful life..

Also salute to their duties

Seriously all of them are the real heros n heroens of the real life..

I admire their style…👌👌 — Rakesh Tandon (@RakeshT29295686) March 23, 2022

I dont see any wrong in this… The kind of pressure they are in.. day in & day out.. they too need some mental relaxation some times… Nice dance madam.. all the people please dont make it a serious issue out of it… Feel happy for them.. — Sudheer Annapureddy (@sudheerleo81) March 23, 2022

The viral trend started when a peanut seller named Bhuban Badyakar from West Bengal became an overnight internet sensation after he composed a super catchy jingle to sell his peanuts. Later, musician Nazmu Reachat created a remix of the song, which set Instagram ablaze and made actors and influencers dance to its peppy beats.