Flash mobs are always fun to watch, especially if they're performed by Indians in our country or abroad. A video is going viral on social media where a district collector in Kerala joined in on a flash mob organised by students. The video was shared on Facebook by Ajin Pathanamthitta and has been viewed thousands of times.

Reports said Divya S Iyer, an IAS officer who is also the Pathanamthitta District Collector, was attending an event to inaugurate the 'Deepakazhcha'. After several requests by students who were doing a flash mob, she joined them and danced her heart out.

The clip shows Divya S Iyer dancing along with students to the song Nagada Sang Dhol from the film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

“District Collector with dance moves along with students! Pathanamthitta District Collector Divya S Iyer IAS is dancing in the flash mobile organized by college students in the district stadium to announce the announcement of Mahatma Gandhi University Art Festival,” the caption of FB post said.

Watch the viral video below: