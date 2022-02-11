Viral News: A man in Kerala received the sweetest surprise of his life when his boss gifted him a Mercedes Benz car! Notably, CR Anish has been working with businessman AK Shaji for the last 22 years, as the the company’s chief business development officer. To thank him for his loyalty, Shaji gifted him a Mercedes-Benz GLA Class 220 d.Also Read - Viral Video: Toddler Asks Alexa to Play 'Vacation' Song, Breaks Into Happy Dance As It Plays | Watch

Shaji shared the news on Instagram showing photos and videos of him gifting the black SUV to his employee and his family "Dear Ani… For the last 22 years, you are there for me as a strong pillar. Hope you loved your new cruising partner," the businessman wrote on Instagram.

"We are partners, he is not an employee. I am very happy. It is a proud moment. Ani has been with me for the last 22 years. Let's hope we can more cars to our partners this year," Shaji said as he surprised Anish during a event for MyG employees and their families.

Overjoyed with the gift, Anish said, ”It’s all because of the support from all of you. I hope you’ll be with me in the future too.” Anish, who lives in northern Kerala’s Kozhikode district, has been working with Shaji even before the latter founded his retail company MyG.

This is not the first time that the businessman is rewarding his employees for loyalty. Two years ago, Shaji gifted a car each to six of his employees.