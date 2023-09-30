Video Of Kerala Farmer Driving Audi A4 Goes Viral

Home

Viral Video: Kerala Farmer Arrives In Audi A4 To Sell Vegetables, Internet Reacts

The 'Variety Farmer' from Kerala Sujith SP was previously a cab driver. He entered farming with a limited amount of knowledge and leased land.

Kerala's farmer drives Audi A4. (Image Credits: Instagram)

People have proved time and again that one can achieve anything with a little handwork and dedication. As another example of this, a farmer from Kerala, Sujith SP has reached a new benchmark of success. Popularly known as the ‘Variety Farmer’ on social media, he has garnered a lot of eyeballs thanks to his unique farming practices. The farmer has once again made headlines, but not for his farming. Going by a recently uploaded clip of his official Instagram handle, Sujith SP was seen driving an Audi A4.

A video on his Instagram stories featured him harvesting fresh spinach, which he later loaded into his Audi A4 to sell at a roadside market. Once he reached the market, he placed a mat on the ground and skilfully displayed his vibrant red spinach for the customers. The smile on his face can melt even the coldest of hearts.

Dropping the video on the photo-sharing app, Sujith SP captioned the post, “When I went in an Audi and sold spinach.” Uploaded a couple of days back, the video spread like wildfire. It has received more than 8 million views on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by variety farmer (sujith) (@variety_farmer)



Netizens React To Viral Video

Several Instagram users even took to the comment section and praised the Kerala Farmer on his success. A netizen wrote, “Got it, i have to buy Audi first than I can sell vegetables”

Another one penned, I wish for all the Indian farmers to be well settled like this. Grow fresh vegetables and sell them. Respect”

The third comment read, ” I hope you got money to fill the petrol in Audi.

One of the Instagram users also shared, “Do what u Love . Hardwork & Dedication Pays off.”

For those who are not familiar with the story of the Variety Farmer, Sujith SP was earlier a cab driver. He later ventured into farming with limited knowledge of the field and a leased piece of land. Thanks to his dedication, he quickly mastered numerous farming techniques and received overwhelming success. If a report by The Times of India is to be believed, Sujith SP’s Audi A4 is a second-hand luxury car worth Rs 44 Lakh.

