Viral Video: Malayalam film Minnal Murali that has given India one of its few home-grown superheroes on screen has created a big buzz among cinema lovers and continues to earn rave reviews. Inspired by the movie, a groom from Kerala recently showed up as superhero Minnal Murali for his post-wedding shoot, delighting social media users. A video is going viral online showing Amal Raveendran wearing full costume of the superhero while his bride wore traditional saree. In the video, the couple could be seen exchanging garlands in lush green paddy fields in Kottayam district of Kerala. They were also seen running around in the fields.Also Read - Viral Video: This Desi Wedding Invite Has a Minnal Murali Twist; Watch Video

Watch the viral video here:

Raveendran said the video was shot instantly after wedding as per photographer’s directions. “Our relatives were excited to see me in the costume after the shoot. My cousins had planned to wear superhero costumes on the wedding day. However, due to Covid and related restrictions, they could not attend the wedding. Many people were curious about the wedding after watching ‘save the date’ video,” the 29-year-old told Indian Express.

As the video went viral, fans tagged the OG superhero, Tovino Thomas in the video.

Here are other pictures:

In the film, Tovino Thomas, who plays the role of Jasion and the superhero, goes up against the antagonist Selvan, played by Guru Somasundaram. In an interview with ANI, Tovino called the superhero flick, “The biggest movie of my career considering the scale of the movie and the budget involved.”