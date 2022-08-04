Viral Video Today: A miraculous incident from Kerala that was caught on camera is circulating on the internet. The CCTV video from outside a house in Kerala’s Malappuram showed a man catching his younger brother as he fell from the terrace.Also Read - Viral Video: Massive Mysterious Sinkhole Opens Near Mine in Chile, Leaves Scientists Baffled | Watch

The young man was cleaning the terrace while his elder brother was spraying water from a hose on the terrace from downstairs. When the young brother starts to slip, his elder brother throws away the pipe and prepares to catch him in his arms. But with both of them being grown men, he was risking his life by trying to catch his brother.

A few seconds later, the younger brother falls off the terrace head first and lands on his brother, who somehow managed to catch him. They both end up on the ground and it looks like the elder brother hit his head while catching him. His younger brother can be seen checking if his sibling is okay. According to reports, neither of the two men were injured in the incident.

Watch the viral video below:

What a miraculous save!