Kochi: Hard work never fails to pay off and as the statement goes it has been proved time and again. And this time, a video of a man who dug a well single-handedly has emerged online and going viral from the state of Kerala. Ever since his video went viral, the man is receiving praises online and many are even calling him a “one-man army”. His video went viral after a Twitter user posted it on the social media platform. The video was posted with the caption, “A young man single-handedly digs a well, including lifting the soil and dumping it on the side somewhere in Kerala . Ingenuity at its best.” Also Read - Who All Require COVID Travel Pass in Kerala? Here's How to Apply For it

Watch the video here: Also Read - Kerala Woman Who Lived in Toilet For a Year To Finally Move to a House, Thanks to Minister

A young man single handedly digs a well , including lifting the soil and dumping it on the side somewhere in Kerala . Ingenuity at it’s best. Video : From friends. #groundwater pic.twitter.com/TU8EiTR6ag — zenrainman (@zenrainman) June 15, 2021

Also Read - Check Latest COVID Guidelines For Kerala | Is E-Pass Mandatory?

The video begins with the man standing inside the half-dug well using a spade to dig further and using a long rope and bucket to drain out the extra mud he dugout in the process. The video has garnered over 11K views and hundreds of likes and comments. Several users posted comments like, “Amazing engineering”, “Very nice..it’s shocking he is so much hard-working..this man is an inspiration to all young men and ladies out there ….a big applaud”, ” Simply loved every aspect of it”, one of them even wrote, “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” that translates to self-reliant India promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.