Viral Videos: Food videos are an instant hit on the internet, because food is that one thing universal to all human beings. One such video is going viral on the internet which might remind you of your childhood and the time when you used to love having lollipops. Now, a popular food channel called ‘Village Food Channel’ has created the world’s biggest lollipop that weighs 25 kg, as claimed.Also Read - Lollipop Viral Video: Little Boy Secretly Licks Lollipop in School Assembly, Wins Hearts With His 'Jugaad' | Watch

Firoz Chuttipara, the creator of the channel, along with his partner, has posted a 9.48-minute-long clip showing the entire process of making the huge candy. The duo first boil large quantity of sugar with some colours and flavours in a large steel pot, placed in an outdoor setting. The mixture is then put in an earthen pot to let it take shape. After 12 hours, the duo breaks the pot after adding a large stick to it. When the earthen pot is broke open, we finally get the 25kg multi-coloured lollipop.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared on July 6, the video has garnered almost a million views and lots of comments. “OMG good job,” wrote one user while another wrote, “Congratulations for the video.”