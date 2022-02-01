Kottayam: Kerala’s ace snake catcher Vava Suresh has sustained serious injuries after he was bitten by a cobra while trying to capture it. The incident took place around 4.30 pm on Monday at Kurichi, a village near Kottayam when Suresh was called upon to capture the snake that showed up in the locality three days ago. When Suresh tried to place the cobra safely inside a plastic cover after catching it, he was bitten on his right leg. He was soon rushed to a private hospital in Kottayam and his condition is critical as of now. He was given anti-venom and was later shifted to the medical college hospital for specialized treatment.Also Read - Viral Video: Husband Pranks Wife With Fake Snake, She Jumps Into His Lap | Watch

Watch the video (Trigger warning: The visuals might be disturbing.)

The moment when popular snake handler Vava Suresh got bit by a cobra in Kottayam, Kerala. He's currently in a critical condition. Trigger warning. pic.twitter.com/Zp9vLf8uXY — Vishnu Varma (@VishKVarma) January 31, 2022

Notably, Suresh earned popularity after he rescued snakes from human habitats and has reportedly rescued over 50,000 snakes and animals, according to Quint. He became the go-to name for people who found snakes in their homes and backyards

After the video went viral, many took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery.

This is not the first time a snake has bitten him. In earlier interviews, Suresh admitted that he has survived more than 300 venomous snake bites. In 2020, he was hospitalised after a viper bit him while he was trying to save it.