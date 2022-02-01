Kottayam: Kerala’s ace snake catcher Vava Suresh has sustained serious injuries after he was bitten by a cobra while trying to capture it. The incident took place around 4.30 pm on Monday at Kurichi, a village near Kottayam when Suresh was called upon to capture the snake that showed up in the locality three days ago. When Suresh tried to place the cobra safely inside a plastic cover after catching it, he was bitten on his right leg. He was soon rushed to a private hospital in Kottayam and his condition is critical as of now. He was given anti-venom and was later shifted to the medical college hospital for specialized treatment.Also Read - Viral Video: Husband Pranks Wife With Fake Snake, She Jumps Into His Lap | Watch
Watch the video (Trigger warning: The visuals might be disturbing.)
Notably, Suresh earned popularity after he rescued snakes from human habitats and has reportedly rescued over 50,000 snakes and animals, according to Quint. He became the go-to name for people who found snakes in their homes and backyards
After the video went viral, many took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery.
This is not the first time a snake has bitten him. In earlier interviews, Suresh admitted that he has survived more than 300 venomous snake bites. In 2020, he was hospitalised after a viper bit him while he was trying to save it.