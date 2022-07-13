Karnal: Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star, Dalip Singh Rana also known as The Great Khali, was caught in a video having an altercation with toll plaza staff in Punjab’s Ludhiana over payment in. In the video, Khali could be seen being accused by the staff of allegedly slapping a toll booth employee when he was asked to show his ID card. However, the clip does not show the former wrestler slapping the toll worker.Also Read - Viral Video: Bihar DM Scolds Headmaster & Orders Salary Cut For Wearing ‘Kurta Pajama’, Twitter is Furious | Watch

In the video, the former WWE world heavyweight champion could be seen coming out of his car, removing the barricade and leaving the spot in his car. “You were asked to show your ID card, show the ID card,” the toll employee tells Rana to which he replies, “You are blackmailing me.” The employee then says, “We are not blackmailing you. Why did you slap him? Show the ID card if you have it.” “I do not have an ID card,” Rana can be heard saying in the clip.

Watch the video here:

According to police, the incident took place on Monday when Khali was on his way to Karnal, Haryana from Jalandhar in Punjab. Khali denied the allegation and accused the toll booth staff of “blackmailing” him. Later in an Instagram post, Khali justified the incident by saying the staff at the plaza “misbehaved” with him after he refused to take a “selfie”, following which he passed some “racist” comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Great Khali (@thegreatkhali)

A police official posted at the Ladhowal police station on Tuesday said no complaint was lodged by either of the two sides.