New Delhi: A video of a healthy red-colored juice made of a number of vegetables and fruits and being served to people on the streets of India is going crazily viral on social media. The juice is being named 'khooni juice' and sold on the side of a street in Haryana's Faridabad near Bhagat Singh chowk. The video of this healthy juice has received 18,928,248 views after it was shared on YouTube by a Food Vlogging channel named "Are you Hungry".

In the video, one can see the juice-seller named Nadim with his juice cart that contains a large number of green vegetables, leafy vegetables and fruits. As the video begins, viewers can see all the ingredients he uses to make the 'khooni juice'. In the one-minute long video, the juice seller can be seen putting spinach leaves, coriander leaves, bitter gourd, raw turmeric, orange, carrot, beetroot, gooseberry, and then serves it with some black salt and lemon juice.

A big glass of this healthy red-colored juice is being sold for Rs. 50, while a smaller one costs Rs. 20. The video of the healthy drink has left netizens impressed and a number of them posted comments like, “Most healthful drink I have ever seen in my life”, “No doubt it’s very healthy”, “This is so nutritious” and many more.