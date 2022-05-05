Viral Video Today: A hilarious video is going viral on social media that will definitely make you LOL today. The video shows a boy breaking up a fight between two of his friends by ramming his toy car into them. The funny clip was shared on Twitter with the following caption, ‘This kid has been playing too much GTA (Grand Theft Auto)’.Also Read - Viral Video: Standup Comedian Zakir Khan Plays Piku Theme on Sitar, Netizens Love It. Watch

The video shows a fight between two friends turning serious as they both throw punches at each other. Another boy could be seen recording a video of their fight. Out of nowhere, a younger boy comes driving his toy car and slams it into one of the boys' legs. The boy falls and the fight is solved – mission accomplished, GTA style.

The video has received more than 635k views and 40k likes. Netizens flooded the comments with laughing emojis and agreed that the boy learned the move from GTA.

Watch the viral video below:

This kid has been playing too much gta 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lDX2Krk8sh — 2020 Vids 😈 (@2020vidz) May 4, 2022

What do you think of the video?