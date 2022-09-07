Viral Video Today: Chile President Gabriel Boric voted in a plebiscite Sunday on whether to adopt a far-reaching new constitution that would fundamentally change the South American country. During the President’s important speech that was being covered on live television, a kid dressed as superman could be seen cycling around the President.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Kisses Bride's Forehead Before Putting Sindoor, Makes Netizens Go Aww. Watch

In the clip, the President was calling on Chileans to cast their vote supporting a new Constitution which was ultimately rejected by an overwhelming majority. As the President was talking passionately, a young child dressed in a red and blue superman costume could be seen cycling in circles around the President’s podium on his blue-coloured bike. After making a few rounds and no one in sight to stop the kid, he stops to listen to the President then continues with the bike ride. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Jumps On Top Of Car To Escape Bull's Attack. Watch What Happens Next

The video was shared on Twitter a few days ago and has gone viral with over 134k views, leaving many Twitter users in stitches. “At least something nice happened today,” a user commented. “Why aren’t we talking about this more?” another user wrote. “360-degree security! ??,” a third user wrote. Also Read - Viral Optical Illusion: Can You Find The 2 Cats Hidden In This Picture Within 30 Seconds?

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF KID DRESSED AS SUPERMAN CYCLING AROUND CHILE PRESIDENT HERE:

Superman encircles Gabriel Boric after he submits his vote in today’s plebiscite 🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/2Tk63noO62 — David Adler (@davidrkadler) September 4, 2022

