Holi, the festival of colours, is being celebrated across India with much fervour. People are celebrating the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, drinking thandai, splashing gulaal while chanting 'Holi Hai', attacking each other with water guns, or throwing water balloons. And while playing Holi with flowers is not something you've never seen before, it's still a beautiful sight to behold, especially when it's been combined with dancing.

To celebrate Holi, children at a school in Gujarat's Vadodara were seen having a blast at a function organised on Chhoti Holi (March 17). The kids dressed in traditional clothes could be seen playing with gulaal and flowers. A video going viral on social media showed a boy and a girl dancing on the song Zingaat from the film Dhadak starring Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar.

The kids seem to be having the time of their lives while dancing and showering flower petals on each other. Teachers of the school could also be seen throwing flower petals and dancing with the kids.

Watch the viral video below: