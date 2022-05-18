Viral Video: Kindness and empathy are the traits which make us truly human and children are the ones who manifest these qualities in the best possible way. An example of the same was recently seen in a viral video from China. In the video, a group of children rushed to help a guy who dropped several cartons of fruit on the pavement.Also Read - Viral Video: Family Finds 4 Giant Pythons Chilling on Porch, Were Apparently Looking to Mate | Watch

The video starts with a man carrying multiple fruit cartons on a shopping trolley. Seconds later, his trolley trips to one side and all the fruits spill around the pavement. Seeing this, a group of kids, who are on their bicycles, rush towards the man and start helping the man by collecting the dropped fruits. Later, many adults also join in helping the man.

Twitter user Danny Deraney shared the video and wrote, ”The cost to be a decent person is $0.00. These kids rush to the aid of this man whose fruit spilled everywhere.” According to the text on the video, the scene unfolded in Tangshan city in China’s Hebei Province on April 29, and was captured on CCTV camera.

Watch the video here:

The cost to be a decent person is $0.00. These kids rush to the aid of this man whose fruit spilled everywhere. pic.twitter.com/7FV5nlREE8 — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) May 16, 2022

The heartfelt video has touched the hearts of many, who have praised the boys for being such kind souls.

One user wrote, ”I love this. This is exactly how my first graders would react when anyone dropped or lost something. Children are the best.” Another commented, ”EXACTLY. GOODNESS requires no money and has no cost. It can’t be propagated or lobbied for, Taxed, bribed or purchased. THINK ABOUT THAT.” A third wrote, ”Kids LOVE to help others. We don’t even need to teach them to be kind, we just need to help them cultivate what they already have. Stop teaching them to not get involved, or to look away.”

Teaching kindness and to love starts early. These kids will lead. — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) May 16, 2022

This is what humanity should be every day. Kindness for the sake of kindness and nothing more. — Lori 💙💛 (Lynn at work) #SupportUkraine (@IrishinOmaha) May 17, 2022

Humans helping humans, I really like when the heaven opens up and shine ✨️ a light and touch my soul let me know everything is all right be kind to yourself and others!!! — IcU (@3rdmindsEyE) May 17, 2022

Kids LOVE to help others. We don't even need to teach them to be kind, we just need to help them cultivate what they already have. Stop teaching them to not get involved, or to look away. — 🌎❤️🇺🇦Deadlier than the Male🌻 (@sarcasm_helps) May 17, 2022

These little kids rolled up in different colored fits like they the power rangers or something lmao 🤣 — NativeBorn 🕸 (@CameronPoitras) May 17, 2022

And look! They're all so decent that they're wearing masks, too! Ah! My heart is full! 💞🥰😷 — Sheri Is American AntiFa – I STAND WITH UKRAINE (@IhlerSheri) May 17, 2022

We have a lot to learn from these kids, right!