It was a scary yet fascinating sight as Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island erupted on Sunday night spewing lava and sending a massive plume of steam, gas and ash soaring into the atmosphere. That was not it! The United States Geological Survey reported a shallow, 4.4-magnitude earthquake near the volcano shortly after the eruption, however there wasn’t any damage to buildings or structures. Also Read - Indonesia's Mount Sinabung Volcano Erupts, Spews Ash 5,000 Metres High Into Sky | Watch

In the first hours of the eruption, lava mixed rapidly with water in the summit’s crater lake to create steam, Associated Press Reported. As the sky above the eruption turned shades of orange and red, locals thronged the area lined to watch the billowing column of gas and vapour rise above the volcano in the middle of the night. Also Read - Volcano That Spews Blue Lava? Mesmerising Sight of Indonesia's Kawah Ijen Volcano at Night Will Leave You in Awe of Nature Once More

Watch the video here:

As of just after 6 am HST on Dec 21, 2020, the middle of the 3 fissures that opened at Kīlauea last night has paused; the main eastern and weaker western fissures remain active. Lava continues to fill Halemaʻumaʻu, and volcanic gas and glass (Pele's hair) travels downwind. pic.twitter.com/lBJXJ3EBoG — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) December 21, 2020