It was a scary yet fascinating sight as Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island erupted on Sunday night spewing lava and sending a massive plume of steam, gas and ash soaring into the atmosphere. That was not it! The United States Geological Survey reported a shallow, 4.4-magnitude earthquake near the volcano shortly after the eruption, however there wasn’t any damage to buildings or structures. Also Read - Indonesia's Mount Sinabung Volcano Erupts, Spews Ash 5,000 Metres High Into Sky | Watch
Many on social media even shared pictures of the same:
Residents were urged to stay indoors as steam clouded the sky and ash fell. Excessive exposure to ash is an eye and respiratory irritant, an advisory said. The eruption continued throughout Monday and scientists said it’s hard to know how long it will last.
“Trade winds will push any embedded ash toward the Southwest. Fallout is likely in the Kau District in Wood Valley, Pahala, Naalehu and Ocean View. Stay indoors,” a tweet from COH said.
Kilauea, a popular tourist attraction, is one of the world’s most active volcanoes and has been erupting regularly since the 1950s. It last erupted in 2018, destroying more than 700 homes and spewing enough lava to fill 320,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.