Viral Video: Kili And Neema Paul Hop On Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja Trend, Dance Like Pakistani Girl. Watch

Kili and his sister Neema Paul can be seen grooving to the catchy remixed beats of the hit track ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ by Lata Mangeshkar.

Viral Video Today: Recently, a video of a Pakistani girl named Ayesha dancing to Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja at a wedding reception went crazy viral on Instagram reels with millions of views. The song soon started trending on Instagram, making people attempt to recreate the same graceful grace steps. While there are many amazing versions of the dance, some video creators are even making fun of the trend by sharing funny and creative reels. A few days ago, a hilarious edit of Mr. Bean dancing on the viral song went crazy viral and left the internet in hysterics.

Now, Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul, who has been ruling the internet for quite some time now, is also hopping on the Mera Dil Yek Pukare trend. Dressed in their traditional Masaai clothing like always, Kili and his sister Neema Paul can be seen grooving to the catchy remixed beats of the hit track ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ by Lata Mangeshkar. They attempted to recreate the same choreography used by Ayesha in her viral reel.

“Tried To Dance like That One Viral Girl,” the social media sensation wrote in the caption. The clip has gone viral with over 1.4 million views and 155k likes. Netizens absolutely loved the brother-sister duo’s version of the viral trend and said they nailed it. “Superb performance,” a user commented. “Super bro,” another user wrote. “Moj kar di,” a third user wrote.

Kili Paul shot to fame after his video of lip-syncing to the Shershah song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ with his sister Neema Paul went crazy and even drew reactions from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The viral sensation has gained a huge fan following in India as he keeps sharing videos of himself lip-syncing and dancing to popular and trending Indian songs.

