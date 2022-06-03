Viral News: After 11 years of its release, Pakistani singer Ali Zafar’s song Jhoom is creating waves once again. The song is trending on social media as it is earning the praise of netizens, influencers, and Bollywood celebs, who have made several viral reels with Jhoom. Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul are also joining the Jhoom trend by lip syncing to the song. The viral sensation has gained a huge fan following in India as he keeps sharing videos of himself lip-syncing and dancing to popular and trending Indian songs.Also Read - Viral Video: Kili Paul Recreates Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya Dialogue With Sister Neema. Watch

Kili Paul shared the Instagram reel with the caption, “Such a masterpiece”. The video shows Kili and Neema dressed in their traditional clothing and lip-syncing to Ali Zafar’s song. Their expressions were on point and they sang as if they genuinely really like listening to the son Jhoom. The reel has received over 1.1 million views and 150k likes. Also Read - Viral Video: Kili Paul Grooves to Kartik Aryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Track, Netizens Say 'So Cool, Bro' | Watch

Watch the viral video below: Also Read - Tanzanian Internet Sensation Kili Paul Attacked With Knife, Beaten With Sticks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

A few weeks ago, the viral content creator was allegedly attacked by unidentified individuals with a knife. According to an update he shared on his Instagram Stories, Paul was also beaten with sticks and had received five stitches in the injuries sustained in the attack. In the above video, he is seen with a bandaged finger.

Kili Paul shot to fame after his video of lip-syncing to the Shershah song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ with his sister Neema Paul went crazy viral and even drew reactions from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Paul, who has 3.6 million Instagram followers, has also made reels on other Bollywood hit songs and has gained a huge following of Indian audience. He is followed by popular Indian film celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Gul Panag and Richa Chadha.