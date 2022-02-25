Unless you are living under a rock, you must have come across several videos featuring Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul. Notably, he has become a viral sensation in India by lip-syncing and dancing to popular Bollywood songs.Also Read - 'Special Visitor': Internet Sensation Kili Paul Felicitated by High Commission of India in Tanzania

In his latest video, Kili can be seen dressed in his traditional Masaai clothing and lip-syncing to the song 'Main Yahaan Hoon' from the film Veer-Zaara starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukherjei. "Old is gold," he said in the caption. His sister Neema Pail can also be seen making an appearance in the video.

The video has received lakhs of views and over 3.4 lakh likes. Instagram users loved Kili and Neema's expressions and flooded the comments with praise for his acting skills.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

Viral Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul shot to fame after his video of lip-syncing to the Shershah song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ with his sister Neema Paul went crazy and even drew reactions from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.